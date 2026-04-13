Previous
Spring joy by pattyblue
Photo 1320

Spring joy

I was early for my hair appointment today so I wandered around the churchyard to kill some time and found this patch of prettiness.
The poor apple tree is blooming away even though it’s fallen over.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
Wow, how beautiful
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact