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Previous
Photo 1325
I don’t know why
But I like this tatty old factory on the canal.
It’s still open and as I walked past I could hear metal clanging and a radio playing.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
7th April 2026 12:00pm
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factory
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tatty
Mags
ace
Yes! Very cool textures and tones even with the graffiti.
April 16th, 2026
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