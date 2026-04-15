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I don’t know why by pattyblue
Photo 1325

I don’t know why

But I like this tatty old factory on the canal.
It’s still open and as I walked past I could hear metal clanging and a radio playing.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Mags ace
Yes! Very cool textures and tones even with the graffiti.
April 16th, 2026  
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