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Testing by pattyblue
Photo 1327

Testing

Trying out vertical panorama shots on my phone.
It was nice to capture the scene as my eye saw it without having to zoom out.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Fills the phone screen so nicely
April 25th, 2026  
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