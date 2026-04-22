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Photo 1327
Testing
Trying out vertical panorama shots on my phone.
It was nice to capture the scene as my eye saw it without having to zoom out.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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365
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iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd April 2026 12:24pm
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testing
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Fills the phone screen so nicely
April 25th, 2026
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