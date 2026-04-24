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Previous
Photo 1329
Balls
This is my obliging sister sitting on a ball for me to add a bit of interest.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd April 2026 1:25pm
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balls
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Fun capture
April 25th, 2026
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