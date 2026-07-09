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Beach sunset by pattyblue
Photo 1364

Beach sunset

Nothing beats a few days at the seaside.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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