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Gatekeepers by pattyblue
Photo 1365

Gatekeepers

I deliberately let a Ragwort plant grow in my wild patch in the garden this year and the Gatekeeper butterflies were loving it.
I was very pleased to get this shot with five of them on it.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Mags ace
How lovely!
July 20th, 2026  
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