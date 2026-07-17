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Photo 1365
Gatekeepers
I deliberately let a Ragwort plant grow in my wild patch in the garden this year and the Gatekeeper butterflies were loving it.
I was very pleased to get this shot with five of them on it.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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365
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iPhone 13 mini
Taken
19th July 2026 12:21pm
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gatekeepers
Mags
ace
How lovely!
July 20th, 2026
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