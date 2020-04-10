Sign up
Photo 404
State controlled exercise
Taken while out walking in fields nearby uploaded in memory of Paul who will always remain in our hearts and Annie's
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Paul King
@paul2782
I have recently grown back into photography have photos available to view at paulkingdigitalimaging.tumblr.com and paul2782.shutterpoint.com would welcome comments criticism from members of 365 this will encourage me to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6) play
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
