State controlled exercise by paul2782
State controlled exercise

Taken while out walking in fields nearby uploaded in memory of Paul who will always remain in our hearts and Annie's
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Paul King

@paul2782
I have recently grown back into photography have photos available to view at paulkingdigitalimaging.tumblr.com and paul2782.shutterpoint.com would welcome comments criticism from members of 365 this will encourage me to...
