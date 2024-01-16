Sign up
It's All in her Smile
Family picture after spending a wonderful day together!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
17th January 2024 1:13pm
Tags
family
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful photograph Definitely a keeper shot.
January 17th, 2024
