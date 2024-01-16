Previous
It's All in her Smile by paulabriggs
16 / 365

It's All in her Smile

Family picture after spending a wonderful day together!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
John Falconer ace
Beautiful photograph Definitely a keeper shot.
January 17th, 2024  
