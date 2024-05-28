Previous
Mountain in North Carolina by paulabriggs
78 / 365

Mountain in North Carolina

On travel to a granddaughter's high school graduation in Franklin, North Carolina. The mountains there are breathtaking.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
