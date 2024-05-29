Previous
Next
Moonrise by paulabriggs
79 / 365

Moonrise

Taken August 1 last year as the moon rose over Ledge Lighthouse in New London, CT. This is a previous time that I am showing but my first attempt at evening shooting.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise