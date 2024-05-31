Sign up
81 / 365
81 / 365
Dry Falls
75' high waterfall in the Nantahala National
Forest, North Carolina. Don't know why they call it the Dry Falls as lots of water was flowing when we were there.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
0
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
81
photos
14
followers
33
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
1
365
DSC-RX10M4
31st May 2024 11:39am
landscape
waterfall
forest
north carolina
