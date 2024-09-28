Sign up
Dahlia
Beautiful dahlia gardens on Enders Island in Connecticut. Very windy day.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
365
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th September 2024 3:59pm
gardens
closeup
windy
dahlia
enders island
