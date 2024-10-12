Previous
My sweetheart by paulabriggs
116 / 365

My sweetheart

Spectacular weekend with my granddaughter. She's full motion all day long. Tomorrow I can rest!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
Krista Mae ace
She's adorable! Sounds like she kept you hopping.
October 14th, 2024  
