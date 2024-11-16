Previous
New studio by paulabriggs
Finally finished art studio ɓuilt in for my sister in her own back yard! A project that was a dream come true! She's a wonderful watercolor artist and teacher.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
