'I am not a product of my circumstances. ...
'I am not a product of my circumstances. ...

I am a product of my decisions.'
–Stephen Covey
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Paula-Christine

ace
@paulachristine
Just a grandma of 4 beautiful boys who love to take pictures of them for memory sake.
