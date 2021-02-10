Previous
"A woman's heart should be so hidden in God ...
"A woman's heart should be so hidden in God ...

that a man has to seek Him just to find her." – Max Lucado
Paula-Christine

@paulachristine
Just a grandma of 4 beautiful boys who love to take pictures of them for memory sake.
