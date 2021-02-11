Previous
"Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows; by paulachristine
2 / 365

“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows;

it empties today of its strength.”
— Corrie Ten Boom
11th February 2021

Paula-Christine

@paulachristine
