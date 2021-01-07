Monument Valley Tribal Park

July 2020 We took off for the drive to the park from Flagstaff and lost all cell service including GPS maps. I still had a Garmin in my glove compartment so we used it. *note to self to keep it in the car*. The Navajo Nation was and still is struggling terribly with COVID. All the roadside markets were abandoned and the whole drive was pretty desolate. We had a vague idea that the park might be closed but planned to just drive through. The landscape was beautiful but we encountered heavy rain as we approached the entrance to the park which was barricaded. This wasn’t our best day 🙄 The park continues to be closed to my knowledge.