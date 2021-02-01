Previous
This is some sort of ivy on a fallen tree by paulbarratt
This is some sort of ivy on a fallen tree

I found this on a tree in the field to the side of the house and was took back by the design of it, I thought it almost looked like something from the sea or a vine from a horror movie.
1st February 2021

Paul A Barratt

paulbarratt
Paul A Barratt
