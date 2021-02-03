Beauty on the beast

On my way back from dropping my step son at his school I drove past this and had to take a picture of it, tucked away in the hills a little village pub once busy with the locals now boarded up and blocked away, its such a shame this is happening more and more now, but the thing with this is I love the sense of community as someone has painted these people some holding hands walking the same way together, thus making this beast a beauty in my eyes.



Edit and now I have just realised there is writing on it lol something I did not see at the time so will be going back to get a shot of that too lol.