Beauty on the beast by paulbarratt
Beauty on the beast

On my way back from dropping my step son at his school I drove past this and had to take a picture of it, tucked away in the hills a little village pub once busy with the locals now boarded up and blocked away, its such a shame this is happening more and more now, but the thing with this is I love the sense of community as someone has painted these people some holding hands walking the same way together, thus making this beast a beauty in my eyes.

Edit and now I have just realised there is writing on it lol something I did not see at the time so will be going back to get a shot of that too lol.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Paul A Barratt

@paulbarratt
Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
Granny7 ace
Love this
February 3rd, 2021  
Paul A Barratt ace
@denful thank you, I never went that directions before but I will again just to it lol
February 3rd, 2021  
Gemma P
That so cool!
February 3rd, 2021  
Paul A Barratt ace
@gemmap thank you, I can’t believe I missed the writing on it tho lol
February 3rd, 2021  
