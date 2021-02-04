Sign up
5 / 365
In time gone by.
I love that this old cathedral is still standing, the size is awe inspiring, I would love to go back to see if I could get a more wide angled shot of it.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Paul A Barratt
ace
@paulbarratt
Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
Tags
cathedral
,
building
,
inspiration
,
ruins
