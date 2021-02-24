Sign up
24 / 365
Long exposure
I have been playing around with long exposure this was hand held and think I’m going to use a tripod for the future attempts lol
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Paul A Barratt
ace
@paulbarratt
Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd February 2021 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
exposure
,
water
,
long
