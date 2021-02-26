Previous
Long exposure part 2 by paulbarratt
26 / 365

Long exposure part 2

Tried a long exposure again hand held but rested on one knee and put the camera on top of my knee to steady it up a bit
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Paul A Barratt

Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
