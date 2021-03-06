Previous
Self portrait by paulbarratt
Self portrait

I’m not a one for a self portrait but this week we had portraits and with a lack of willing participants I had to take it into my own hands I’m really proud of some of the pictures but I believe this to be the best.
6th March 2021

Paul A Barratt

paulbarratt
Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
