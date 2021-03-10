Previous
Next
Odie by paulbarratt
38 / 365

Odie

Meet Odie his the mother in laws dog that we took out across the fields, from his sleep in the afternoon I think he had a good time lol.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Paul A Barratt

ace
@paulbarratt
Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise