Probably Pregnant Pee

On the way back from the school run this morning I stopped to take some pictures of the lambs and sheep as they looked so happy with a little sun on them, well this multicoloured sheep decided to go for a pee then look back towards me well needless to say I was happy I had my camera at the ready lol, bless her when your pregnant and need to go you just got to go lol. Ps I’m guessing she pregnant from the multiple different colours normally put there by the males after mounting them.