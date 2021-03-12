Sign up
Gutted I missed him
These ducks got the drop on me and I missed them lol maybe next time.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Paul A Barratt
ace
@paulbarratt
Hello to those that pass though I thank you for your time and appreciate any comments you guys have. Photography had always been something I had...
nature
ducks
birds
water
river
