Jade Plant by paulivaska
29 / 365

Jade Plant

Yes, this is our Jade plant. You'd be surprised on what you will photograph if you are confined to just one room in your home.
29th January 2022 29th Jan 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely composed!
February 2nd, 2022  
Paul Ivaska
@marlboromaam Thanks.
February 2nd, 2022  
