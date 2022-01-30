Previous
First thing I saw in the morning by paulivaska
30 / 365

First thing I saw in the morning

Had to sleep in the recliner for a couple of nights because of "pain." However waking up in the morning this is the view from my chair. Had to be in color.
30th January 2022 30th Jan 22

Paul Ivaska

Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
Mags ace
Lovely light!
February 2nd, 2022  
