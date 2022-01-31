Previous
This is a stetch by paulivaska
31 / 365

This is a stetch

I look around the room for about 15 minutes to see what I could really photograph and asking for forgiveness this is all I saw.
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
9% complete

Mags ace
Beautiful black and white!
February 2nd, 2022  
Paul Ivaska
@marlboromaam Thanks
February 2nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
No forgiveness required as it is a great photo!
February 2nd, 2022  
