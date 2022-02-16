Sign up
47 / 365
Anybody home
On a cold day some where 20 feet above ground is the home of a squirrel. You wonder if he is in there right now and what is he doing.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Paul Ivaska
@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th February 2022 3:25pm
Tags
black and white
365 Project
