Previous
Next
Flower by paulivaska
51 / 365

Flower

Is it really the color that makes the flower?
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise