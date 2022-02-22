Previous
Cleared for take off by paulivaska
53 / 365

Cleared for take off

Almost 4 weeks after my knee replacement surgery and they cleared me to drive. We are going to the cabin this coming weekend. Bringing all of the cameras. Can't wait. I am free!
Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
February 22nd, 2022  
