Point and shoot by paulivaska
54 / 365

Point and shoot

Gary pulled his Canon out and took a photo. That made me look for mine. The Oly is 35mm and f2.8. Now I have to go get some film. Thanks Gary!
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
