Hand by paulivaska
62 / 365

Hand

I love stories. Especially ones that I make up in my mind when I look at a photo like this one. I know the stories behind this hand but there are so many that also just might have been but are not.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
