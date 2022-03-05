Sign up
64 / 365
Baking bread
Caleb (grandson) and I are baking bread today because mom and grandma are out shopping.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Paul Ivaska
@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
365
NIKON D500
5th March 2022 2:13pm
Tags
black and white
