Concert Night by paulivaska
67 / 365

Concert Night

My granddaughter, Gracie in one of her concerts singing rubber ducky. Look at the exif data. Pretty good for hand held.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
Renee Salamon ace
She’s gorgeous, you’ve captured a beautiful expression
March 9th, 2022  
