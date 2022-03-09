Previous
Next
Our Lake by paulivaska
68 / 365

Our Lake

It was a sunny wintery day and the lake was cleared of ice. Great time for a walk.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise