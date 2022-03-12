Previous
Way too close by paulivaska
Way too close

My grandson and two of our friends kids. Kids were way too close and they were moved back. They were over for a Lasagna dinner.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
