Previous
Next
How much!!!! by paulivaska
76 / 365

How much!!!!

This is what it cost to have my knee replacement in Illinois, USA. I didn't have to pay anything because of government medicare and a side plan with blue cross. How do people do it who don't have insurance
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Paul Ivaska

@paulivaska
Doing photography most of my life. More dedicated now. I shoot black and white mostly and my main genre is portrait and events....
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise