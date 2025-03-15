Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
Swanage
The Old Pier in Swanage, England. Taken with the Nikon Z8, F13, ISO 64, 60 Seconds.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
1
Paul W. Baker
@paulwbaker
179
photos
11
followers
19
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful capture and your colour selection works great. I like when people include their equipment and settings to accomplish great photos.
March 15th, 2025
Paul W. Baker
@jerzyfotos
thank you. Not sure it helps but it sort of completes the story in my opinion.
March 15th, 2025
