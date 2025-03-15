Previous
Swanage by paulwbaker
179 / 365

Swanage

The Old Pier in Swanage, England. Taken with the Nikon Z8, F13, ISO 64, 60 Seconds.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Beautiful capture and your colour selection works great. I like when people include their equipment and settings to accomplish great photos.
March 15th, 2025  
Paul W. Baker
@jerzyfotos thank you. Not sure it helps but it sort of completes the story in my opinion.
March 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact