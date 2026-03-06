Previous
The Cathedral of St Peter and St. Paul by paulwbaker
184 / 365

The Cathedral of St Peter and St. Paul

The Cathedral of St Peter and St. Paul, Vilnius, Lithuania.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact