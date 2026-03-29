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Clevedon Pier by paulwbaker
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Clevedon Pier

Clevedon Pier In Devon. Beautiful day and a great location for photography
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
YouTuber doing photography for fun Thanks for looking
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