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Butterfly by paulwbaker
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Butterfly

Spring is here
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Paul W. Baker

@paulwbaker
YouTuber doing photography for fun Thanks for looking
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
March 31st, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
March 31st, 2026  
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