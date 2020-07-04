Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Lamps
Lamps and the sky in main lobby of UCK in Gdansk.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pawel Kwella
@pawelq
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
4th July 2020 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
building
,
lamps
,
up”
,
”look
,
„uck”
KV
ace
Welcome to 365... love the point of view on this photo... nice shapes too.
January 31st, 2021
Pawel Kwella
@kvphoto
, thank you very much, indeed, when I saw it for the first time, I had to take a picture.
January 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close