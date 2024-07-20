Previous
IMG_2764 by pbing
2 / 365

IMG_2764

Rainy Days



It just didn’t stop raining at all today, and it was quite heavy too. I’ve never really looked at the rain before or noticed how it falls, but I took the opportunity to stand at my door with my camera today and really watch it.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise