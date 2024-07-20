Sign up
IMG_2764
Rainy Days
It just didn’t stop raining at all today, and it was quite heavy too. I’ve never really looked at the rain before or noticed how it falls, but I took the opportunity to stand at my door with my camera today and really watch it.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I'm from Belfast and I'm a complete beginner in the world of photography. I've always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
20th July 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
