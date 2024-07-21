Previous
IMG_3022
IMG_3022

Clash of the Ash


All Ireland hurling final day and what an epic battle it was between Clare and Cork. It’s been a while since I’ve watched such a thrilling clash where both teams gave it their very all.
21st July 2024

Pádraigín Bingham

