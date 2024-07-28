Previous
IMG_3710 by pbing
10 / 365

IMG_3710

Solitude

I was out for an evening walk in my local park, just before closing. It was so peaceful and quiet, with no one else around. It gave me a great opportunity, and plenty of time, to practice my photography.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I'm from Belfast and I'm a complete beginner in the world of photography. I've always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
