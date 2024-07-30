Previous
Mixing It Up by pbing
12 / 365

Mixing It Up

Had a go at experimenting with some photo editing and combining photos. I had an idea in my head to combine a photo of my fiddle and a photo of a music sheet. I
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
Photo Details

