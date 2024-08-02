Previous
Colours by pbing
Colours

I received some flowers and they’re beautiful. I wanted to really capture the contrast between the darkness of the flowers and the bright daylight, especially as we’ve had so little sun this summer.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Pádraigín Bingham

