Previous
15 / 365
Colours
I received some flowers and they’re beautiful. I wanted to really capture the contrast between the darkness of the flowers and the bright daylight, especially as we’ve had so little sun this summer.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
0
365
Canon EOS 200D
31st July 2024 7:45pm
